Jay Shah to represent BCCI at ICC CEC meeting

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was on Sunday named the Board’s representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chief executives committee.
In his early 30s, Shah took over as Secretary on October 23 with Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President. He was named the Board’s representative for the ICC meet during the BCCI’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.
“Whenever the meeting takes place, Jay will go,” a top BCCI official told PTI.
The date and venue of the next ICC CEC meeting are not yet out.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was the Board representative for these meetings when the its administration was being handled by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).
Shah is the son of union home minister Amit Shah.
