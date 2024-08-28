Newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah says he will look to ensure that Test cricket forms the "bedrock" of the game in his tenure during which he will also try to "dismantle barriers that have hindered cricket's progress".

The 35-year-old will relinquish his current position of BCCI secretary to succeed incumbent Greg Barclay on December 1 as the youngest ICC Chairman for a term of two years.

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game," Shah said in a statement issued by the BCCI on Tuesday.

"We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal," he added.

Shah said he would also like to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search. He emphasised on lifting the standard of the game across the globe.

"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe. As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket," he said.

Shah, who is the son of union home minister Amit Shah, will relinquish his position as the BCCI secretary at the board's Annual General Meeting likely to be held towards the end of next month or in October.

Shah became the fifth Indian after the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to be elected for the high-profile job.

"With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it's a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport.

"It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey," he said.

During his tenure as the ICC Chairman, Shah said he would advocate for the growth of women's and differently-abled cricketers.

"We must champion the ICC's mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women's Cricket and Differently-abled Cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving."

"I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket's progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph.

"Let’s embark on this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential," Shah noted.