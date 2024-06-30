GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jay Shah announces ₹125 crore award after India’s T20 World Cup win

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: “Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten”

Updated - June 30, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hands over the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to India’s captain Rohit Sharma after they beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hands over the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to India’s captain Rohit Sharma after they beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on June 30 hailed India’s epochal title win in the T20 World Cup and announced a prize money of ₹125 crore for the team for its monumental feat in the just-concluded ICC showpiece.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.

Indians fielded like a pack of wolves: Suryakumar Yadav takes the Best Fielder award from Jay Shah

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” said Shah in a statement.

“They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats.”

Rahul Dravid says memory of a lifetime for me but I don't believe in things like redemption and legacy after T20 WC victory

Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of ₹125 crore for the team.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

From Dhoni, Tendulkar to Gavaskar, all hail India's T20 World Cup triumph

“The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!” Shah also lauded the team’s strong work ethics.

“This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said in his statement.

