“He is the seer of cricket”: Jatin Paranjape on his father Vasoo

11 September 2020 18:47 IST

Former India player and current national cricket selector, Jatin Paranjape on the making of the book Cricket Drona, a tribute to his father, Vasoo Paranjape, by some of India’s biggest names in the game

Cricket coach Vasoo Paranjape, known for touching the lives of many cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar (who he christened Sunny), now has a book of essays dedicated to him. His son Jatin, the current national selector, with cricket journalist Anand Vasu, has co-authored Cricket Drona: For the Love of Vasoo Paranjape, a collection of writings by greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Paranjape, who turns 82 next month, is a storehouse of cricketing knowledge and anecdotes. Jatin and Anand have put together several unknown facets of the one who is known to watch more cricket than any of his peers, even today. Jatin spoke to us on the making of this just-released book.

How did the idea of a book of this kind strike you?

Advertising

Advertising

I have been a long admirer of old school coaches who only gave and never coveted. My father fits right in the middle of that definition, and hence I wanted the story to be told as an ode to coaches. I wanted this to be a personal dedication to the role of coaches in the successes of their students. Coaches who never sought the limelight for themselves. It is the trait of giving selflessly, which was the driver for the book.

Did your father play a role in the structuring of the book?

Yes, he did. He also gave me insights on his early days, cricket in those days, his early memories of all the players mentioned in the book and more.

How did you identify the contributors?

It was pretty simple. Most of them picked themselves with their lasting contributions to Indian cricket. We also speak of the hundreds of other cricketers he helped mould.

Your own impressions of your father?

Tough when tough is needed, but a kind and fair man. He never compromised on his judgement about players and his point of view on this great game, whether it was accepted or not.

How was he different from others in his reading of cricket?

He’s an absolute alchemist! I’ve experienced such instances when he has called something minutes before it happened. The term “seer” is used for religious icons, but I feel “seer of cricket” is a very fair description for him.

Jatin Paranjape, the current national selector | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

What’s your favourite anecdote from his cricketing life?

This was around a Dadar Union vs Cricket Club of India match in the Kanga League. Dadar Union were bowled out for 57 against a strong CCI which even had Sunil Gavaskar, Ashok Mankad, Dilip Sardesai in their team, and Dadar Union were without VS Patil. Jitu Bhutta got hit for 12 off an over so Dad told him in Gujarati, “Jitu bhai, tamhe thobo (Jitu bhai, you wait), I will get you back from the other end”. Jitu Bhutta (the ultimate team man as per my father) said, “Vasoo bhai ajee ek over apo please (Vasoo bhai one more over please).” He took four wickets in that over and Dadar Union won. Dad told me, “There is always someone in your team who wants it more on that particular day. The skill of a captain is to identify who that player is. If I had not believed in Jitu, we might not have won. But I felt something in his eyes and in that voice. He wanted to contribute to the team’s success.

How much cricket did your father discuss with you?

We discussed a lot of cricket, all the time. He spoke about Frank Worrell to me, Vijay Hazare, Vijay Merchant, Don Bradman, Hedley Verity, Clarrie Grimmett, Bill O’Reilly. I was steeped in the history of the game. I would like to think I have imbibed and practised what I’ve learnt.

He had a legendary sense of humour. A joke that cracked up a whole team?

There are so many. There was a match at a particular Gymkhana. The pitch was unprepared. Someone said, “Sir, the wicket has not been prepared.” He said, “Arrey at this ground, only mutton biryani and mutton cutlets are always prepared.” Both the teams were on the floor, laughing.

Cricket Drona (Penguin Random House) is available in bookstores and online.