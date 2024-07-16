GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jasprit Bumrah is once-in-a-generation bowler, says Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey, who joined the Men in Blue in November 2021 as part of Rahul Dravid’s support staff, signed off his tenure with the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Published - July 16, 2024 04:02 am IST - Mumbai:

Amol Karhadkar
Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during an interview on July 15, 2024.

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey during an interview on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Paras Mhambrey, India men’s cricket team’s outgoing bowling coach, has paid a rich tribute to Jasprit Bumrah, the leading bowler across formats in the world at the moment. 

“I feel Bumrah is a freak,” Mhambrey told The Hindu in Mumbai on July 15. “He is once-in-a-generation-bowler that this game has seen. If you look at each and every format — T20, he is up there, one-dayers he is up there, even Test cricket, he is right up there.”

Mhambrey, who joined the Men in Blue in November 2021 as part of Rahul Dravid’s support staff, signed off his tenure with the T20 World Cup triumph last year. For almost a year during his tenure, Bumrah’s absence due to a back injury haunted India. But after his recovery, Bumrah has taken his performance a notch higher than earlier. 

“It’s a great opportunity for me to take credit, saying that I have told Bumrah: ‘this is the way we need to go. This is what you need to bowl’ you know. But I wish I can take that credit,” Mhambrey said, with a chuckle. 

“But the credit completely goes to him. Just the way he just bounced back from that injury, was heartening to see. I haven’t seen many people going through a back surgery, coming back and being as or may be more effective than what he was earlier. 

“There is lot of maturity out there, ready to willingly take responsibility in the team. He knows that his job is not only to go and win games for the country, which he does fabulously, but his role is a lot more to be the guiding light around the younger guys.” 

Mhambrey was in probables for the 1996 World Cup but missed out on the final squad. While he summed up tenure with the national team as “satisfying”, he was thrilled to have been a part of the set-up that lifted the ICC Trophy in his last assignment. 

“You are a world champion, a part of that team. Nothing like that feeling.. and also the satisfaction... all the amount of work that you have done, it’s been rewarded,” Mhambrey said. 

“There may have been a lot of lows, less highs. But to be able to overcome that and just finish the term with the World Cup in what was my last assignment, to be able to finish with the win, I think that’s satisfying and rewarding. So exiting with happy memories and a lot of learnings.”

Related Topics

BCCI / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.