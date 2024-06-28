Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-highest wicket-taker for India in single edition of T20 WC

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 13 wickets for Team India in the tournament so far.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the second-highest wicket-taker for the Indian cricket team in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

He achieved the milestone after picking up two wickets against England in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. He has taken 13 wickets for Team India in the tournament so far.

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is the highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The 25-year-old has picked up 15 wickets in the tournament, however, he failed to pick any wickets against the Three Lions on Thursday.

Former India cricketer R.P. Singh holds the third place in the chart after he bagged 12 wickets in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The Indian team will face South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday.

