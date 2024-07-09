ADVERTISEMENT

Jasprit Bumrah beats Rohit Sharma to claim ICC Men's Player of the Month for June

Published - July 09, 2024 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, at an astonishing economy of 4.17 in the recent T20 World Cup

ANI

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on July 9 won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June, beating skipper Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

“A hero for India in their victorious T20 World Cup campaign has also scooped up ICC Men’s Player of the Month honours,” ICC stated.

Jasprit Bumrah: A wizard at work

After his stellar T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in which he claimed Player of the Tournament, Bumrah also claimed the Men’s Player of the Month accolade for June.

The 30-year-old was at his best in the U.S. and Caribbean, taking 15 wickets at an average of 8.26, at an astonishing economy of 4.17.

He joined Virat Kohli as an Indian player to claim the Men’s T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award.

2024 T20 World Cup: Analysis of a famous Indian victory

After winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June, Bumrah said that it was a special honour for him. ”I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I’m delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list,” he was quoted by ICC as saying. “To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever. I wish to congratulate my captains Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner. Finally, I want to thank my family, all of my teammates and coaches as well as the fans who have voted for me. Their support pushes me to compete at the best of my ability in national colours,” he added.

Beginning the T20 World Cup campaign in New York, Bumrah was ever-reliable for India, taking 3/6 against Ireland to open his campaign, before his match-defining 3/14 against Pakistan four days later.

Even though he failed to bag any wickets against the U.S. in their third outing, Bumrah again showed his class in the Super Eights portion of the competition, taking a total of six wickets in three outings. From there, the right-arm pacer claimed 2/12 (2.4) in India’s semi-final win over England, before closing out with a 2/18 (4) performance against South Africa in the final in Barbados. (ANI)

