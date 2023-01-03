Jasprit Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA clearance

January 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Mumbai

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India’s squad for the three-match ODI series, starting in Guwahati on January 10. Bumrah had been sidelined since last September due to a stress reaction in back.

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bumrah had resumed bowling in the nets since late November and has been gradually increasing his workload ever since. The Hindu understands that the review meeting here on Monday discussed whether Bumrah should be asked to join the national squad or be made to play a Ranji Trophy match.

With the team management stressing on Bumrah being better off being with the national squad with an eye on the next month’s marquee Test series versus Australia, the outgoing selection committee agreed to draft him into the ODI squad.

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup after developing a stress reaction ahead of the tournament. In a desperate bid to assess his fitness, he ast featured in a competitive match on September 25 in a T20I versus Australia.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.