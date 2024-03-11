ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL, KKR name Phil Salt as replacement

March 11, 2024 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - New Delhi

This will be Salt's second season in the IPL, having played for Delhi Capitals last season

PTI

Phil Salt of England celebrates his century during the 4th T20I between the West Indies and England at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on December 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Englishman Phil Salt as a replacement for compatriot Jason Roy who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

The 27-year-old Salt, who went unsold at the auction, has been bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons," an IPL media release said.

Salt, an aggressive wicket-keeper batter, scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year.

His 48-ball century in the fourth T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England.

