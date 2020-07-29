Jason Holder hopes England will reciprocate gesture

MANCHESTER

Cites financial reasons for his request; Root happy with problem of plenty

West Indies captain Jason Holder hopes England will tour the Caribbean before the end of the year in response to his side braving the coronavirus pandemic by coming to Britain.

The West Indies team, accepting a 50% pay cut from Cricket West Indies, left its relatively unaffected region to travel to the UK — the European country worst-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak — and relaunch international cricket after lockdown with a Test campaign against England.

Teams such as the West Indies and Pakistan, which begins a three-Test series here next week, have long been among cricket’s financially poorest nations, with the likes of England, Australia and India the wealthiest.

“I was speaking to our chief executive, Johnny Grave, who highlighted that we really only make money from playing England and India (at home),” he said. “Maybe we break even with Australia and Pakistan. But we lose money against other teams,” said Holder after the match and series loss on Tuesday.

England and the West Indies have now met home and away in the past 18 months and there are no plans for the former to visit the Caribbean in 2020.

Tough times

But amid fixture uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Holder said: “We don’t know what’s going to happen after this series with the international calendar but if there is an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year that would help significantly. It’s been a tough last few years for us financially.”

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root said he had no qualms about having bowling “headaches” leading up to next week’s first Test against Pakistan. The host had rotated its fast bowlers throughout the three-match campaign against West Indies.

“As we’ve seen it’s hard to leave anyone out. Just look at the players that haven’t played this game,” said Root. “With the talent that’s waiting in the wings it’s an exciting place to be and long may those headaches continue.”

Praise for Broad

“We couldn't be more happy for Stuart Broad,” said Root about the paceman’s all-round contribution. “His half-century in the first innings, wickets and then his 500th wicket. It's a phenomenal achievement and it just sums Stuart up.”

England squad for Tests against Pakistan: Joe Root (capt.), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood. Reserves: James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, and Dan Lawrence.