Janani, Vrinda named in International Panel of ICC Development Umpires

Recognition: Vrinda, left, and Janani look forward to being associated with the sport at a higher level.

Chennai

19 March 2020 00:05 IST

The announcement comes soon after the launch of 100% Cricket, a 12-month campaign to build on the momentum of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Tamil Nadu's Janani Narayanan and Vrinda Rathi of Mumbai were named in the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires on Wednesday. The announcement comes soon after the launch of 100% Cricket, a 12-month campaign to build on the momentum of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

A software engineer, Janani wrote her umpiring exams in 2015 before officiating in the TNCA league.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said, “I have not played cricket but always wanted to be associated with the game. I could write my exams only in 2015 because women were not allowed before that.”

Advertising

Advertising

The 34-year-old said she idolises the late David Shepherd of England and retired India umpire S. Venkatraghavan. Janani has been umpiring in Indian domestic tournaments since 2018.

“It feels great to know that Vrinda and I have been inducted into the ICC's development panel. This gives me the chance to learn from seniors on the circuit and improve in the years to come. Cricket has become part of my daily routine since the 90s, and I look forward to being associated with the sport at a higher level,” said Janani.

Vrinda, 31, a former varsity player who has kept scores in international matches, has also been umpiring in Indian domestic cricket from 2018. She was inspired to take up umpiring after watching retired woman umpire Kathy Cross of New Zealand at the Women’s World Cup 2013.

“I feel privileged to be named in ICC’s development panel as this opens new avenues for me. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from other members of the panel and look forward to future assignments," said Vrinda. “Having played cricket and also officiated as a scorer, this was a natural progression for me and I am happy at the way things unfolded.”