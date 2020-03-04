Jamieson gets the nod for Australia ODIs

New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with under-performing seamer Tim Southee.
Jamieson shone in the recent ODI and Test series sweeps over India, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test against Virat Kohli’s men.
New Zealand has not won an ODI series in Australia in 14 attempts.
The squad: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.