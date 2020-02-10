Cricket

James Foster appointed Kolkata Knight Riders fielding coach for IPL 2020

James Foster (wk) of England looks on during their Twenty20 match against West Indies prior to the start of the ICC World Twenty20 at Lords cricket ground in London, on June 3, 2009.

James Foster (wk) of England looks on during their Twenty20 match against West Indies prior to the start of the ICC World Twenty20 at Lords cricket ground in London, on June 3, 2009.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The former England wicketkeeper will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday appointed former England wicketkeeper James Foster as their fielding coach for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League beginning next month.

The appointment was confirmed by the franchise in its official twitter handle.

Foster will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition.

The 39-year-old Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is for England from 2001 to 2009.

He made his Test debut against India in 2001 at Mohali and retired from competitive cricket in 2018 to take up coaching.

He joins the KKR coaching staff headed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who replaced Jacques Kallis as head coach.

The two-time IPL winners will be led by Dinesh Karthik in the 2020 season, which begins from March 29.

KKR have made it to the playoffs thrice since their last title triumph in 2014. They crashed out from the league stage on two occasions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 5:58:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/james-foster-appointed-kolkata-knight-riders-fielding-coach-for-ipl-2020/article30783046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY