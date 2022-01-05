James Anderson rejects talk of big overhaul in English cricket despite Ashes debacle

James Anderson.

England pace great James Anderson does not feel that his country’s cricket set-up needs a big overhaul after a shambolic Ashes campaign, insisting that there is enough talent to bounce back and it would be futile to “look too deep” into the recent annihilation in Australia.

England has already surrendered the ongoing five-match Ashes series to Australia after losing the first three Tests. The performance has caused outrage back home with former players such as Kevin Pietersen calling for institutional changes to arrest the slide.

“I think you don’t need to look too deep into it and start changing the wheel,” Anderson told Fox Cricket.

“We’ve got a lot of improving to do as a side, but I think we’ve got to be realistic as well. We’ve got some talent in this team, we’ve got a lot of young players in the team who are still learning their trade, so we’ve got to try our best to keep improving everyday.”

Anderson, who is still going strong at 39, said it is very difficult to bounce back in Australia once a visiting team falls behind.