Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Jagadeesan’s dream run continues

Tamil Nadu beats Hyderabad, records fourth consecutive victory

Opener N. Jagadeesan continued his dream run to score his third successive half-century as Tamil Nadu defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Jadavpur University ground here on Saturday.

It was Tamil Nadu’s fourth consecutive victory.

Electing to bat in the Elite Group B contest, Hyderabad made 152 for seven which Tamil Nadu overhauled with three balls to spare.

Hyderabad had a good start thanks to Pragnay Reddy’s breezy 30 (23b, 3x4, 2x6). Tamil Nadu wrested momentum as Pragnay was caught by Shahrukh Khan off Sandeep Warrier in the last delivery of the fifth over.

Tanmay Agarwal, the other opener, was held by Aswin Crist off B. Aparajith off the first ball of the sixth over. Warrier then removed Thakur Tilak Varma and Aparajith dismissed Himalay Agarwal as Hyderabad was reduced to 54 for four in the eighth over.

B. Sandeep (41, 36b, 2x4, 2x6) took Hyderabad to a respectable total. Tanay Thygarajan (16 n.o., 6b, 2x4, 1x6) and C.V. Milind (24 n.o., 11b, 3x6) swung their bats to good effect and helped their team cross the 150-mark.

Early jolt

In reply, Tamil Nadu received an early jolt as C. Hari Nishaanth (8) was bowled by Milind in the third over. Nevertheless, a focused Jagadeesan (78 n.o., 51b, 4x4, 5x6) added 39 with K.B. Arun Karthick (16) before the latter was run out in the eighth over.

Tamil Nadu was at 86 for three in 11.1 overs after Aparajith’s departure.

Jagadeesan, who hit four of his sixes and two of his fours to the sight screen, and captain Dinesh Karthik (40 n.o., 30b, 2x4, 2x6), who played all his big shots on the leg side, accomplished the task in a clinical fashion.