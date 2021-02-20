Jagadeesan, Aparajith set up Tamil Nadu’s win

Shahrukh gives the finishing touches; Gurkeerat’s ton in vain for Punjab

Opener N. Jagadeesan slammed a brilliant 101 (103b, 14x4, 2x6) to help Tamil Nadu post a six-wicket win over Punjab in the Elite Group-B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Chasing 289 for victory, Jagadeesan and B. Aparajith (88, 115b, 11x4, 1x6) added 185 runs for the second wicket, setting the platform for the chase.

Spot of bother

TN was in a spot of bother losing three quick wickets and needing 63 off the last nine overs before M. Shahrukh Khan came to the rescue.

Shahrukh, who was signed by Punjab Kings for ₹5.25 crore in the IPL auction on Thursday, showcased his finishing abilities slamming an unbeaten 55 off just 36 balls to ensure victory.

Earlier, put in, Gurkeerat Singh slammed an unbeaten 139 off just 121 balls slamming 14 fours and seven sixes to help Punjab post 288. TN started well with left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore who bowled a miserly spell and finished with figures of 1/31.

Mann was ably supported by Sanvir Singh who scored a quickfire 58 off 53 balls as the two added 136 runs for the fourth wicket in just 17.2 overs to give Punjab a fighting total after a slow and cautious start.

Jagadeesan delighted

Speaking about his knock, Jagadeesan said, “I am happy to start the tournament well and more importantly we won the game. It was important once you got a start to make it big because it was not easy for a new batsman to come in and score easily.

“The partnership with Aparjith was crucial.”