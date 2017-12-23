Indian ODI team for SA series announced

Ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the limited-overs captaincy to Virat Kohli earlier this year, chief selector M.S.K. Prasad has stressed that the former remains the best wicket-keeper in the world.

For the first time, however, Prasad made it clear that Dhoni will be donning the big gloves till the 2019 World Cup. The chief selector also admitted that the young crop of wicketkeepers are far from ready for the highest level.

“We are grooming some ’keepers in the India-A tours. More or less, we have fixed our mind till the World Cup (on Dhoni) and we are grooming (youngsters). Frankly, the boys are still not up to the level we expect. We will keep giving them chances,” said Prasad after announcing a 17-member ODI squad for the six-match series in South Africa, starting February 1.

Dhoni, world’s best

“I think MS [Dhoni] remains the No. 1 wicketkeeper in the world. Even in the ongoing series, his stumpings and catches have been phenomenal. I don’t think any ’keeper is close to him in world cricket, forget Indian cricket.”

Over the last year, India has tried out Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the development or fringe squads. However, they have not been able to match the standards expected, paving the way for Dinesh Karthik to make a comeback as a reserve ’keeper-cum-specialist batsman.

Prasad reiterated that the experimentation process will continue in South Africa and the selectors, in consultation with the team management, will look to zero in on a World Cup-specific pool of players by the time India plays the ODI series in England later next year.

“We will have a core team, probably from the England series. We will fix up on a certain number of players and focus on that,” he said.

The squad:

Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur.