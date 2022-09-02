Jadeja out of Asia Cup with knee injury, Axar Patel replaces him

Ravindra Jadeja sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the Asia Cup. He will be replaced by Axar Patel ahead of the Super 4 game on Sunday

PTI Dubai
September 02, 2022 17:42 IST

India’s Ravindra Jadeja in action against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup match in Dubai. The all-rounder has suffered a knee and will be replaced by Axar Patel | Photo Credit: Reuters

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad. Jadeja had made a significant contribution in India's tournament opener against Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Flexible Suryakumar Yadav ready to bat anywhere

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

"His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon." India are scheduled to play their first Super 4 game on Sunday.

Indian squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), K. L. Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

