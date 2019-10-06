Jadeja builds pressure with accuracy: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Amidst scintillating strokeplay by Rohit Sharma and some excellent spin bowling by R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja’s 200-wicket feat in Tests went slightly under the radar here.

It’s a commendable achievement with the left-arm spinning all-rounder consuming only 44 Tests to achieve the feat at an average just over 24.00.

Talking about Jadeja’s accomplishment to The Hindu, former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said, “He’s accurate, doesn’t give much away and is always at the batsman.

“Jadeja is one of those spinners who is quicker through the air. He also takes very little time between deliveries and that can be unsettling to the batsmen and knock them off their rhythm.”

Good arm-ball

Siva said, “Jadeja turns the ball at a good pace, and can surprise the batsman with a good arm-ball that hurries off the pitch.

He adjusts his line well to the left-handers, can exploit the rough.”

Jadeja has a very good home record of 147 wickets in 29 Tests at 20.17. His record on foreign soil, where he plays the role of a supporting bowler, of 54 scalps at 35.05 is a rather useful one too.

Siva said, “Jadeja’s control makes him very valuable. At home, Ashwin’s variety enables him take wickets in a bulk. Jadeja may not take as many wickets but he builds the pressure with his accuracy. That is why there are times when he does not get as much notice as Ashwin but Jadeja’s contribution is always there.”

Add the 30-year-old Jadeja’s 1630 runs in 44 Tests at 33.26 and you are looking at a full fledged all-rounder.

Brilliant fielding

Siva said, “Let’s not forget his brilliant fielding. Jadeja brings a lot of value to the team. He and Ashwin make a deadly combination at home.”

The quicksilver Jadeja continues to gambol in the park.