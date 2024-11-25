 />

Ivory Coast bundled out for 7 runs against Nigeria, registers lowest T20I total

In response to Nigeria's 271 for 4 after the hosts elected to bat, Ivory Coast folded in 7.3 overs to also record the first instance of a single-digit team total of seven runs in a men's T20I

Published - November 25, 2024 04:05 pm IST - Lagos (Nigeria)

Image used for representation purpose only.

Ivory Coast have achieved an ignominious milestone by posting the lowest-ever total in men's T20Is after they were dismissed for just seven runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C match against Nigeria.

In response to Nigeria's 271 for 4 after the hosts elected to bat, Ivory Coast folded in 7.3 overs on Sunday (November 24, 2024) to also record the first instance of a single-digit team total in a men's T20I.

The previous record for the lowest T20I total was 10, a mark that had been set twice — during the Mongolia vs Singapore match two months ago, and also when the Isle of Man took on Spain last year.

Batting first, the hosts looked in command as they put up a 250 plus score with opener Selim Salau playing a laudable knock of 112 before retiring out.

He was also supported by his opening partner Sulaimon Runsewe (50), while Isaac Okpe later played a cameo of a 23-ball unbeaten 65.

In response, the visitors managed to bat only until the eighth over, with opener OK Mohamed being the top scorer for his side, having made 4 runs off 6 balls.

For Nigeria, Isaac Danladi and Prosper Useni claimed three wickets each, with Peter Aho bagging a couple and Sylvester Okpe scalping one.

Nigeria thus secured a commanding 264-run victory, marking the third-largest margin of victory in T20I history. This win follows Nepal's 273-run triumph over Mongolia and Zimbabwe's 290-run defeat of Gambia last month.

Meanwhile, Nigeria stays atop its group table, victorious in both matches so far, while Ivory Coast is placed at the bottom of the six-team table.

Published - November 25, 2024 04:05 pm IST

