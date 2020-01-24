I’ve had phenomenal teammates: Vernon Philander

When Vernon Philander was called up to South Africa’s Test squad in 2011, his selection was met with dismay in the light of his disappointing stint in the limited-overs sides in 2007 and 2008. However, Philander proved his detractors wrong, reaching 50 wickets in seven Tests — the best since 1896.

As Philander prepares to walk into the sunset after the fourth Test against England, he recalls his debut match against Australia, the value Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher bring as mentors and more in an email interview.

Talk us through your Test debut, against Australia in 2011

I was just honored to be receiving my Test cap. You find yourself up against a formidable Australian side that would have played very good cricket over a day and a half. I got to bowl midday on day three and I still remember we had our backs against the wall after being bowled out for 90 odd (96 all out)... Dale and I laughed at each other and said ‘we have to bowl them out for a 100 to stand a chance’.

Little did we know we will bowl them out for 47. It was one of those fairytale Test matches that you always talk about when you are done with the game.There have been lots of highs and lows since but that’s why you play the sport. The game’s going to break you at some stage but you got to be mentally strong to make those comebacks. I’ve had phenomenal teammates and captains. You need those kinds of people around to make it worthwhile to play for as long as I have.

What value do Boucher and Kallis bring to the table as members of the coaching staff?

Both have been around for a long time. The first thing (they bring to the table) is the mindset of being calm... Putting in the hard yards to make sure you are ready for what it takes to succeed at this level.

Can you recall any dismissal that stands out in your mind?

I always like the ones where you set up the batter. I remember running into (Virat) Kohli at Cape Town in 2018 (1st Test, second innings) where I bowled across to him for two overs and then trapped him in front with the one coming back in.

