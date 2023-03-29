It’s whistle podu time: Catch the cricket frenzy as IPL returns for another season

March 29, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni strode into Chennai’s MA Chidambaram ground, accompanied by the crowd’s cheers and whistles. The atmosphere was electric, the noise deafening.

Only, it wasn’t a cricket match featuring the Chennai Super Kings. It was a mere practise session.

Just another cricketing drill for Dhoni. A priceless memory for his ardent fans, however.

The love affair between Chennai and Dhoni is one that bloomed way way back in 2008 when the idea of a cricketing premier league was mooted and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was born. Fifteen years later, the relationship has become stronger. The upcoming 2023, rumoured to be his last outing in the IPL, is bound to be an important one for Thala — as he is fondly called by fans in Tamil Nadu. It is also an important season for all other franchises and fans, whose evenings are bound to get more exciting with cricketing action dominating TV screens.

Subramaniam Badrinath, Former CSK player

Subramaniam Badrinath dreads the month of March. “It isn’t really an enjoyable month, is it,” he asks, over a call. “If you’re a student, you worry about exams. If you’re an adult, you worry about taxes.”

But the end of the month marks good times ahead, he says, as the IPL — which has cricket lovers peering into their TV screens intensely — makes a comeback to liven up your evenings. “People suddenly start looking forward to the evenings. With a lot of social bonding over cricket, it is almost like a festival.”

Badrinath has been actively part of this festival; first, as a cricketer— he was among the most dependable batters in Chennai Super Kings, and subsequently, as a commentator in the Tamil broadcast. He’s looking forward to how this new season pans out. “It’s even more sweet for Chennai. Since 2011, the city has not seen a lot of cricketing action. The IPL is going back to its original style — with many home games after a long time.”

But there are many new things: like the introduction of an ‘impact player’ (a substitute who can come in to bat and bowl) and the decision to give out team sheets containing the playing eleven after the toss based on playing conditions. “It makes the game more tactical and interesting, and it will give one more player an opportunity to impact the match. But from a viewers’ perspective, it will be challenging, as they need to be educated on the new rules.”

Regular viewers over the years would certainly look forward to Badrinath’s on-air bromance with actor RJ Balaji, with whom he shares a warm camaraderie. So, what’s the most exciting thing about commentary? “Well, it is easier than playing,” he laughs, “Cricket has been an anchor throughout my life; whether it is tactical analysis or chatting about a certain player, this platform has given a great opportunity to share my insights about the game.

Badri fancies home team Chennai Super Kings to be among the top four teams, thanks to the presence of many all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. While all these players will get the crowds cheering, the one that will attract the most whistles will undoubtedly be for MS Dhoni. So, what explains the love the city has for the Ranchi-born man? “Chennai and Dhoni, it’s a marriage made in heaven. People here lead simple lives and they probably connect with Dhoni due to that; he’s the kind of guy who is content with two rotis for dinner, and listening to old Kishore Kumar songs. It’s a simple and humble life he leads, and that I think is what connects to people in Chennai.”

Murali Vijay, former CSK player

Murali Vijay — or Monk, as he’s known in cricketing circles is taking on a new avatar this IPL season. After donning yellow in his initial IPL playing years, the Chennai-based cricketer, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January this year, will take to commentary: he will be part of the Star Sports Tamil panel.

“I have played this game since I was a child,” he says in a telephonic conversation, “I am a cricket lover and a fan of the game. I’ve just had the privilege to play the sport at the highest level. With this commentary stint, I hope to get the opportunity to interact with a lot of younger minds and legends of the game.”

Vijay has played several significant innings at Chepauk, which will host a number of matches this season featuring Chennai Super Kings, but he still vividly remembers the first time he saw the stadium. “When I was 14, I played a school cricket match at the MAC-B ground. Back then, I remember longingly looking at the main ground and wondering if I’d play there someday. Chepauk made my dreams come true. It was magnificent back then. It still is.”

This season, it is also making many a cricket fans’ dreams come true, with sporting action coming back to the city in a full-fledged manner after a long while. Vijay says that this year is a gift to cricket fans in Chennai, who are known among the globe for their knowledge of the game, thus earning the social media hastag #KnowlegeableChennaiCrowd. “The ground looks absolutely fantastic; we also hosted the India-Australia ODI recently. Watching a match live in the ground multiplies fans’ excitement.”

