It’s not over till it’s over, agree Bengal, Saurashtra coaches

February 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

Even though Saurashtra stayed ahead on the third day of the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday, coach Niraj Odedra expected an even contest.

Speaking to mediapersons, Odedra said both sides played well.

“Some parts were good for them, some good for us. Credit to our bowlers, they bowled their hearts out. Still two days to go. It’s a Ranji Trophy final. You just can’t come in and win. It’s always an even contest,” said Odedra.

Bengal coach L.R. Shukla continued to remain positive even as his side trailed by 61 runs. “It’s not over till it’s over. They are fighting it out, we are also fighting. We still have a long way to go.

“The way our bowlers helped the side come back in the morning and the responsible show by Anustup (Majumdar) and (Manoj) Tiwary were superb. We are all positive. We just want to continue with the process,” said Shukla.