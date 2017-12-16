It’s like any other game, says Perera

VISAKHAPATNAM: Captain Thisara Perera said Sri Lanka will love to treat the decider against India here on Sunday like any other game.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Perera said the players were excited and had a long preparation ahead of Sunday’s game.

“India is the best team and they should feel the pressure. For us, it is like any other game,” he said. “We do have plans for Rohit, Dhawan and others too. I had a talk with the pacers after the Mohali one-dayer. We felt our bowling there was disappointing.”

Perera added: “But, again, these things do happen in a game or two. We have to come back strongly in conditions which are a lot more similar to those back home unlike Dharamshala or Mohali. The bowlers are stressed on the importance of taking early wickets and apply pressure.

On the pitch, Perera said in the past there were high-scoring matches and it looked dry. “It might turn and can be on the slower side too,” he added.

The skipper said there were no injury worries and all the players were fit.