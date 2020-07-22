It’s hard to say how good Stokes is: Anderson

Ben Stokes and James Anderson.

22 July 2020 21:49 IST

He is becoming the best all rounder England has ever had, says Anderson

James Anderson has hailed teammate Ben Stokes as the best all-rounder he has ever played with, after the 29-year-old’s match haul of 254 runs and three wickets helped England level the three-match Test series in Manchester on Monday.

“It is hard to say how good he [Stokes] is because it is difficult to find the words... Joe Root said the other day that ‘we are in the presence of greatness’ and he is spot on,” said Anderson.

“After a week where he has done everything — chasing balls off his own bowling, batting and getting wickets as well — it [the workload] can take its toll.

“We got to look after him and make sure we can keep getting the best out of him for as long as possible because he is becoming the best allrounder England has ever had and there is no reason why he can’t go on to be even better.”

