It’s hard to say how good Stokes is: Anderson

James Anderson has hailed teammate Ben Stokes as the best all-rounder he has ever played with, after the 29-year-old’s match haul of 254 runs and three wickets helped England level the three-match Test series in Manchester on Monday.
“It is hard to say how good he [Stokes] is because it is difficult to find the words... Joe Root said the other day that ‘we are in the presence of greatness’ and he is spot on,” said Anderson.
“After a week where he has done everything — chasing balls off his own bowling, batting and getting wickets as well — it [the workload] can take its toll.
Tap the talent
“We got to look after him and make sure we can keep getting the best out of him for as long as possible because he is becoming the best allrounder England has ever had and there is no reason why he can’t go on to be even better.”
The third Test between England and West Indies will be aired live on Sony Six channels from July 24, 3.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath