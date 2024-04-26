It’s about elevating my intent and refining shot-selection, says Devon Conway

April 26, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Chennai

New Zealand opener Devon Conway, recovering from a thumb injury, is gearing up for the T20 World Cup in June after missing IPL 2024. Reflecting on his journey since his international debut in 2020, he emphasised the importance of consistency and simplicity in approach. “It’s about elevating my intent and refining shot-selection across different formats,” he said.

Discussing New Zealand’s approach to the World Cup, Conway notes the influence of franchise leagues, saying, “The way of playing these days is naturally aggressive.” Highlighting the batting depth, Conway said: “I can play with freedom, knowing that if it is not my day, then someone down the order could contribute to the team’s cause.”

Addressing the significance of match-ups in T20 cricket, Conway said, “As a player, it’s still good to identify what’s a good match-up for you and exploit that — just having that freedom to know that this is my match-up and I’m going to commit to it.”

On the contrast between T20 leagues and international cricket, Conway suggests that conditions play a significant role, stating, “Sometimes in leagues, you are playing on pitches that are good for batting, especially in India, whereas the last T20 World Cup in Australia was perhaps more suitable for bowlers. In franchise leagues, they are trialling different methods to gain an advantage over opponents, so they are conditioned to have those high run-rates.”

