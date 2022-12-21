  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It would be great if Rehan is picked in IPL auction, says Brendon McCullum

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest to take a five wicket haul on Test debut as he claimed the impressive figures against Pakistan on day three in the third Test

December 21, 2022 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
Brendon McCullum. File Photo

Brendon McCullum. File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum says it would be "awesome" if leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed bags an IPL deal following his stellar Test debut and he would want the the teenager to play as much franchise cricket as possible.

The 18-year-old Ahmed became the youngest to take a five wicket haul on Test debut as he claimed the impressive figures of (5/48) against Pakistan on day three in the third Test here.

Ahmed, who already has a deal to play in the inaugural ILT20 in the UAE in January and February, has entered the IPL auction, to be held in Kochi on Friday, with a base price of ₹40 lakh.

"It would be great if he got picked up at the IPL. It would be awesome if he did," McCullum told BBC's Test Match Special on Tuesday.

"Why not give him that opportunity to rub shoulders with other players and pick up those experiences? What other 18-year-old is going to get those chances? "He's a fully fledged international cricketer." McCullum, who played in the first 11 IPL seasons before coaching Kolkata Knight Riders, said he'll encourage the youngster to play franchise cricket.

"The important thing now is that we continue to look after him," the former New Zealand skipper said.

"I'll encourage him to play as much franchise cricket and get as many experiences around the globe and play with different players, under different coaches and in different conditions."

Related Topics

cricket / sport / IPL

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.