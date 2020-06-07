It will help if Pandya is available for India: Ian Chappell

Adding teeth: Ian Chappell feels that Hardik Pandya can play a key role against the strong Aussie batting line-up.

Says he will give the team an extra bowling option in the Test series against Australia

Australian great Ian Chappell feels India should pick Hardik Pandya in the Test side when it makes the trip down under later this year as the temperamental all-rounder would be crucial in handling the challenge posed by a strong home batting line-up.

Back injury

Pandya hasn’t featured in Tests since 2018 and has only recently recovered from a career-threatening back injury. The big-hitting medium-pacer is a vital cog in India’s limited-overs set-up.

India and Australia are set to clash in a full series, including four Tests, beginning October and lasting till January 2021.

“It will help if Pandya is available. He gives India an extra bowling option to maintain the pressure when the leading fast bowlers need a rest,” Chappell wrote his column for ESPNCricinfo. Pandya had recently spoken about the challenge that Test cricket is for him now, given his injury-prone back which needed surgery last year. He said that he understands his importance in limited-overs format.

Third seamer

“This is Pandya’s chance to gradually build up overs in the three Tests before the SCG match, where he could act as the third seamer so that a second spinner can be included,” Chappell said.

“Having Pandya at No. 7 would necessitate Rishabh Pant keeping and batting at six.”

Chappell said India’s biggest challenge in the Test series will be navigating through a strong Australian batting line-up, which now doesn’t rely too heavily on David Warner and Steven Smith.

Under Virat Kohli, India scripted history when it earned its maiden Test-series triumph down under in 2018-19, after trying for seven decades.

Potent attack

Chappell feels Australia’s potent bowling attack will keep a check on the dangerous Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the star of India’s breakthrough 2-1 series win over last time.

“Australia’s strong attack should restrict India’s scoring to reasonable levels despite the daunting presence of Kohli and Pujara.”