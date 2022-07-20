It will be a different kind of challenge, says Nooshin

The former India off-spinner will be mentoring the under-19 girls at the High Performance camp at the NCA in Bengaluru

For former India off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer, it will be a “different kind of challenge” when she mentors the under-19 girls in the High Performance camp at the National Cricket Academy (Bengaluru) from July 31 to August 31.

“It should be a great experience to be with about 30 young cricketers picked from across the country. India has been known for its quality spinners and the emphasis will be on grooming the best,” Nooshin said in a chat with The Hindu.

“With the World Cup around, these young cricketers will be definitely watched. With some of them expected to don the seniors’ colours in the next two to three years, every effort will be made to make them ready for the bigger task ahead,” said Nooshin, who has 100 wickets in ODIs.

Nooshin Al Khadeer has 100 plus wickets in women’s ODIs. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

“I deem it a responsibility more than anything else. And, I am keen to make a mark, being into coaching for almost 12 years now,” she said.

Nooshin was the coach when Railways won two titles and Supernovas won the Women’s T20 Challenge. The Supernovas had the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen in its ranks.

“Definitely, women’s cricket is looking up, and the right things are happening at the right time,” said Nooshin, who works as a Chief Office Superintendent in South Central Railway (Secunderabad).

“Being a former India player doesn’t mean one can be complacent or overconfident. I, too, have a task cut out and I am ready to justify the faith put in me,” she said.

On the overall standard of women’s cricket, Nooshin felt that the game sense of the young talent, especially in the under-19 and under-16 groups, was just amazing. “Understanding the game better and that power-hitting by some of them is simply stunning,” she added.

“Being impactful in my job is my first priority. Honestly, I don’t take up any assignment with a specific goal other than giving 100 per cent and contributing in my own way to the success of whichever team I am coaching,” Nooshin concluded.