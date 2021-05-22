It will be a challenge, says Arundhati

HYDERABAD

She says it is the dream of any pacer to play in England.

India pacer Arundhati Reddy says the tour of England will not only be exciting but very challenging as it also happens to be her first assignment where she might get a chance to make ODI debut.

The 23-year-old Arundhati, who played 23 T20Is and has claimed 17 wickets since her debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka, said it would be a dream for any pacer to play in England where the conditions are said to be bowler-friendly.

“It also means you have to be consistent right through. Since, I have been training really hard and waiting for this moment, I am ready for the challenge of bowling to English batters on their home soil,” Arundhati said in a chat with The Hindu.

“The preparations have been really good thanks to Murthy Sir (R.S.R Murthy) and I bowled a lot in the open wickets to hit the ‘spot’ consistently,” she said.

“The focus has been to be good both with bat and ball. I am confident my improved batting skills will come in handy,” said the young pacer.

Mithali an inspiration

“With Mithali as captain, it is quite natural to be in the comfort zone.

“She has always been a huge inspiration and motivation for me and never hesitated to put things in a simple and effective manner to get the best out of me,” said Arundhati who idolises Jhulan Goswami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Any goals? “I want to be the best player for India and I will put in all the efforts towards that.”