It was really hot out there and tough: Delmi Tucker

South Africa was sloppy on the field on the first day of the one-off Test versus India on Friday. There were inexcusable misfields, an unnecessary overthrow to the boundary, and a couple of wayward deliveries down the leg side for four byes each.

The overthrow was from Masabata Klaas. After Smriti Mandhana knocked a full delivery back to her, she picked it up and threw at the striker’s end that the keeper couldn’t get hold of.

Asked if the hot and humid weather played its part, Delmi Tucker said after the day’s play: “It was really hot out there and tough. Definitely, we could be better on the field. Seeing an overthrow in most fields is not the best. But it’s happening. I think with the overthrow, it’s just staying positive, keeping everyone alive, just getting it back to the keeper. It just keeps you sharp. But yes, we can be better at it.”