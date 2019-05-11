It was crucial to keep getting wickets: Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni credited his bowlers for setting up the six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo all finished with two wickets each as CSK struck at regular intervals, never allowing Delhi to build any momentum.

“The crucial part was to keep getting wickets,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation here on Friday. “The credit needs to go to the bowlers. The captain only says this is what I need. Then it’s up to them to figure out how to bowl, and they have to put in the hard yards. Thanks to the bowling department, we are where we are this season.”

Rising to the occasion

Shane Watson, meanwhile, was grateful for the faith CSK had reposed in him. The Australian had made scores of 8, 0, 7 and 10 leading into this fixture, but he delivered on the occasion.

“The faith CSK continue to show in me when it’s been a challenging IPL for me, it was nice tonight,” he said. “The way Faf got going, I could take my time getting into rhythm. That’s the beauty of cricket, it’s such a team game. We know what to do in different situations. It’s been an honour to play with MS at CSK because I’ve learned a hell of a lot from him.”