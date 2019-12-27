Cricket

It pays to know the ‘bloke in the truck’: Paine reacts to lbw review

more-in

The Australia skipper Tim Paine sledges New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

After New Zealand’s Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS) in the Boxing Day Test, Australia skipper Tim Paine came up with the best possible way to sledge the batsman.

“Maybe, he knows the bloke (person in charge of ball-tracking),” was Paine’s comment. In the 14th over of the Kiwi innings, James Pattinson had Taylor adjudged lbw by the on-field umpire, but Taylor chose to review the call, and ball-tracking showed the delivery missing leg-stump.

Cricket.com.au’s official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as “He knows the bloke in the truck”.

“That’s twice I have seen him out plumb in front, but not given.

“I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck,” Paine says from behind the stumps.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
cricket
Test cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 10:21:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/it-pays-to-know-the-bloke-in-the-truck-paine-reacts-to-lbw-review/article30415181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY