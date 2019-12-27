It pays to know the ‘bloke in the truck’: Paine reacts to lbw review

After New Zealand’s Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS) in the Boxing Day Test, Australia skipper Tim Paine came up with the best possible way to sledge the batsman.
“Maybe, he knows the bloke (person in charge of ball-tracking),” was Paine’s comment. In the 14th over of the Kiwi innings, James Pattinson had Taylor adjudged lbw by the on-field umpire, but Taylor chose to review the call, and ball-tracking showed the delivery missing leg-stump.
Cricket.com.au’s official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as “He knows the bloke in the truck”.
“That’s twice I have seen him out plumb in front, but not given.
“I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck,” Paine says from behind the stumps.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.