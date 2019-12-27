It pays to know the ‘bloke in the truck’: Paine reacts to lbw review

After New Zealand’s Ross Taylor was handed a lifeline by the decision review system (DRS) in the Boxing Day Test, Australia skipper Tim Paine came up with the best possible way to sledge the batsman.

“Maybe, he knows the bloke (person in charge of ball-tracking),” was Paine’s comment. In the 14th over of the Kiwi innings, James Pattinson had Taylor adjudged lbw by the on-field umpire, but Taylor chose to review the call, and ball-tracking showed the delivery missing leg-stump.

Cricket.com.au’s official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as “He knows the bloke in the truck”.

“That’s twice I have seen him out plumb in front, but not given.

“I saw him being struck on the pad in New Zealand, that was absolutely hitting the stumps, he knows the bloke in the truck,” Paine says from behind the stumps.