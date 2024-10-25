It is a misconception that modern Indian batters are better playing spin..., says Simon Doull

Former New Zealand cricketer and broadcaster Simon Doull lambasted Indian batters for their poor batting performance against spinners Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips during the second Test against New Zealand at Pune, saying that it is a misconception that modern Indian players are good against tweakers, rather they are as vulnerable as overseas batters on good turning tracks.

A shambolic batting performance during the first inning of the Pune Test might have just put the hosts India at a rare risk of a series loss home and has put their 12-year, 18 series-long unbeaten record at in jeopardy. Speaking after India's innings on air, Doull said that the it is not true that Indian players currently are as good as against spin as their older counterparts in Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid etc. He said even during the Indian Premier League (IPL), whenever pitches turn, players complain about it.

"I think it is a misconception around the world now that these modern Indian players are better playing spin than anyone else. They are not. They are the same as everyone else around the world. Gone are the days of Ganguly, Gambhir, Laxman and Dravid. Sachin was so, so good against spin, and the era before them. I think good quality spinners are just as good as getting India out on turning tracks as Indian spinners against good quality opposition batters. And the moment they see a turning track in IPL, they complain," he said.

