It hurt me after I was dropped for the last game: Vignesh

Before the second innings, K. Vignesh had a below-par performance this season with just 10 wickets to show from 10 innings. He was dropped from the side in the last match against Railways and even in the first innings, failed to step up to the plate.

But come the second innings, a return to his old expressive approach and a short pep-talk from Dinesh Karthik helped the 25-year-old turn things around on Thursday.

“I just wanted to come back and do what I was capable of. It hurt me badly after I was dropped for the last game,” said Vignesh.

“Dinesh Karthik spoke to me for just five minutes, telling me how I used to bowl and asked me to just go back and do that. Even on flat tracks, I used to hit the deck hard and make things happen, which I have not been able to do this season. He noticed that and pointed it out to me.

“I wanted to have a go at the batsmen and make them uncomfortable. It changed the perspective of what I need to and I want to build on from this performance.”

Tamil Nadu coach D. Vasu was a happy man with his side’s all-round performance.

“It was a crucial toss to win and we did well to bowl them out for 174. Abhinav and Suryapprakash played well and have been giving us good starts in the last three matches. Vignesh, with his back to the wall, delivered in the second innings which is good for Tamil Nadu cricket,” said Vasu.

The coach also praised the sporting wicket, saying, “the red soil wicket has got turn, bounce and there are runs to be made as well. These are the kinds of wicket we should be playing on for the betterment of the game.”