Ind vs Eng | Ishant’s wickets lifted the team: Shahbaz Nadeem

Ishant... breathing fire.  

After another day of toil, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem said that there were no demons in the pitch and backed India’s batsmen to score heavily.

“The pitch has not undergone much change after the first two days,” said Nadeem. There is just a bit of rough that can create problems for the left-handers. Other than that, the pitch is still quite good for batting. I am sure our batsmen will also score a huge total.”

Explaining what the team tried to do on the second day, Nadeem said, “If you go for wickets, you can give away runs on this pitch. Our plan was to bowl in good areas. If the batsman plays a false shot, you have a chance to get a wicket.”

The Jharkhand player also added that Ishant Sharma’s wickets of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in the last session helped the morale of the team. “Ishant’s wickets were crucial. When you get wickets like that, it uplifts the team,” he said.

