Ind vs Eng | Ishant’s wickets lifted the team: Shahbaz Nadeem

After another day of toil, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem said that there were no demons in the pitch and backed India’s batsmen to score heavily.
“The pitch has not undergone much change after the first two days,” said Nadeem. There is just a bit of rough that can create problems for the left-handers. Other than that, the pitch is still quite good for batting. I am sure our batsmen will also score a huge total.”
Explaining what the team tried to do on the second day, Nadeem said, “If you go for wickets, you can give away runs on this pitch. Our plan was to bowl in good areas. If the batsman plays a false shot, you have a chance to get a wicket.”
The Jharkhand player also added that Ishant Sharma’s wickets of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in the last session helped the morale of the team. “Ishant’s wickets were crucial. When you get wickets like that, it uplifts the team,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath