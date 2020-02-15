Cricket

Ishant passes fitness test, to join team in NZ

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will join the team in New Zealand. “Yes, he (Ishant) has passed the fitness test and he will join the team in New Zealand,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Ishant termed the injury phase as a “roller-coaster ride” and thanked NCA physio Ashish Kaushik for helping him to recover.

