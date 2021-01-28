Is Ranji Trophy back on BCCI’s radar?

The possibility of the Ranji Trophy being staged this season is back on the radar.
The BCCI apex council last week was divided on whether to stage the Ranji Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the inter-State domestic one-day tournament.
But The Hindu understands that word among some of the prominent State associations is that the Ranji Trophy is “more or less finalised” and a truncated edition of India’s premier First Class tournament may be held from the third week of February.
Although the BCCI has remained tight-lipped on the subject, it is likely to make a formal announcement on Monday.
Gearing up
In fact, it is learnt that Bengal and Kerala are set to train with the red ball in their respective preparatory camps, anticipating the announcement of the Ranji Trophy schedule. Another southern giant has planned two three-day practice games.
The tournament is likely to be conducted along the lines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with each team playing five league games. With the league stage — to be held in six cities — set to conclude around March 25, it is still uncertain whether the knockout stage will clash with the IPL or be scheduled after the T20 league.
(With inputs from Shayan Acharya)
