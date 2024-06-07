Is Gautam Gambhir the right man to take India’s reins?

In the all-encompassing gaze that surrounds cricket, practitioners of that sport often get slotted into convenient stereotypes. Grim, boisterous, classy and bohemian are some of the traits jostling in a long list. Gautam Gambhir, with his serious visage, is usually placed in that strict headmaster or serious first-bencher zone.

It is not that Gambhir cannot smile, he does, but soon he lapses into the world-is-on-my-shoulders demeanour. And just like Ravi Shastri, often seen as a commentator with a booming voice and a man leading a rousing life, Gambhir too finds himself in a category where his behavioural attributes tend to overshadow who he really is.

Holding his own

For starters, Shastri was a fine cricketer, a batter with Test tons in England, Pakistan, the West Indies and Australia, a handy left-arm spinner, a winner of several accolades and a member of champion sides in the 1980s. Gambhir too held his own in an Indian batting line-up lit up by Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman.

The former India opener, a left-hander adept at both stonewalling and scoring, may not have had the southpaw’s effervescence that was intrinsic to Ganguly, but he was remarkably effective. 4,154 Test runs averaging 41.95 and an ODI yield of 5,238 runs at 39.68 do tell a distinguished tale. Importantly, be it the 2007 ICC World T20 final against Pakistan or the 2011 World Cup summit clash involving Sri Lanka, it was Gambhir who top-scored for India, with 75 and 97 respectively. India won both those titles and added heft to M.S. Dhoni’s leadership.

Yet, Gambhir’s odd flashes of anger get highlighted, masking the basic fact that he was a solid player. His 436-ball 137 that helped India hold on to a draw against New Zealand in the Napier Test in 2009 is the stuff of legend. His Test career may have drawn to a close in 2016, as a tendency to fall over in his final batting stride made him vulnerable, but there is no mistaking the value Gambhir offered the Indian unit.

He stayed relevant, leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles and often topping the team’s run-charts. Now in his current role as mentor, he has again galvanised KKR and guided Shreyas Iyer’s men to the victor’s podium. This is a man who has relished significant team-triumphs both as a player and as a coach. Consequently, it is no surprise that his name is doing the rounds as a probable successor to Rahul Dravid as the Indian team’s coach.

But then again we get caught up about whether his lips crease into a smile! Many years ago, during his formative phase, Gambhir had come down to Bengaluru for a domestic game and in an impromptu meeting at the KSCA Clubhouse reception, he came across as this soft-spoken intense player. He was fully aware of what he wanted to do both as an individual and as a member of a team. Much like Dravid, Gambhir had this fierce focus, the sport consumed him.

A refuge and an outlet

Sensitive to the world, he sought refuge in the game and at times it also became an outlet for him to vent. The run-ins with fellow Delhi lad Virat Kohli in IPL games is well chronicled. It is famously said of Steve Waugh that he preferred to be in a siege mentality just to dig into his inner reserves. Often rival teams lapsed into silence when the Aussie legend strode out to bat and that upset him. He wanted the rude word and the odd sledge.

Gambhir was akin to that; pin him against the wall, throw in some expletives and then watch him strike back. Sehwag’s trigger may be old Hindi songs but for Gambhir, anger was a tool to unleash his inner gladiator. When it was still sheathed in velvet gloves, it was fine. But when euphemisms weren’t adequate, he presented a nasty spectacle.

Equally, it didn’t help when in his previous foray as a BJP MP, Gambhir got into slanging matches with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on X (formerly Twitter). The former star’s words were vitriolic and the burning rage was too obvious. To reconcile this Gambhir with the one who spoke softly years ago and who always acknowledged a familiar face with a nod of his head was always difficult.

Still deep down he cared. Perhaps he felt slighted that in Indian cricket’s leadership stakes he never got his due as the Dhoni era obliterated the captaincy ambitions of many fellow players. Others seemed to have made their peace but not Gambhir, who is just like Dravid, a man never comfortable with personality cults. The result was that at times Gambhir came across as petulant, like when he said one shot did not win India the World Cup. Everyone knew that it was a reference to Dhoni’s winning six off Nuwan Kulasekara at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

This simmering rage at old slights, perceived or genuine, began to define the Gambhir persona. However, as a former player, he kept giving back to the game as a coach. Having gone through the ebb and flow of cricket, he does have empathy, which is essential to be a good mentor. He has stressed that it would be an honour to represent India again but in the garb of a coach.

An unforgiving job

Guiding the senior Indian squad can be cumbersome. John Wright used to jog more on days he got angry and later at night would quaff a beer and strum his guitar. Gary Kirsten did not reveal much, but was a firm hand on many a shoulder. Greg Chappell, being the alpha male he is, perhaps overplayed his role and the team’s prima donnas got angry.

Even Anil Kumble, with his excellent work ethic, could not forge an ideal bond with the tempestuous Kohli, which Shastri managed. At 42, does Gambhir have the credentials? Yes he does. Does that mean he will be the perfect replacement for the retiring Dravid? We never know but let us not judge him on whether he smiles and offers sunshine. He isn’t an Archies greeting card.

His last days as an international cricketer weren’t great but the overall memory linked to him is that of a good player with the odd streaks of an all-consuming anger. Maybe a bit of that fire will be good in the Indian dressing room as long as it is within limits. Wright once held Sehwag by his collar — it is not ideal, but within a dressing room, reality and raw emotions are the eternal truths.

Franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan’s hug and forehead kiss to Gambhir after KKR won the latest IPL title in Chennai is perhaps a hint that beneath that outer coating of silence and storm, there may lurk a gentle love. Perhaps a trait only his peers, wards and a Bollywood superstar truly know.

