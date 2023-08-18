ADVERTISEMENT

Jasprit Bumrah-led India restrict Ireland to 139/7

August 18, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Dublin

Leading the side on his comeback after a 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24

PTI

Jasprit Bumrah, on his comeback after 11-month long layoff due to injury, picked up two wickets in the first over against Ireland on August 18, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below par 139 for seven in the first T20I of the three-match series, here on Friday.

Leading the side on his comeback after a 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24.

Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also bagged two wickets each.

Ireland were 59/6 inside 11 overs before Barry McCarthy propped the total in the death overs with a well-crafted 33-ball 51 not out (4x4, 4x6).

Brief Scores:

Ireland: 139/7; 20 overs (Barry McCarthy 51 not out, Curtis Campher 39; Jasprit Bumrah 2/24, Prasidh Krishna 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/23).

