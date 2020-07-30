Ireland vs England 1st ODI: Ireland restricted to 172 in ODI against England

What a start! Curtis Campher marked his Ireland debut with an unbeaten half-century.

Southampton

30 July 2020 22:05 IST

Willey gets a five-for; Campher props up the visitors

David Willey marked his return to England duty with four quick wickets during an Ireland collapse here on Thursday as One-Day International cricket resumed since the coronavirus lockdown.

The left-arm paceman, left out of England’s World Cup-winning squad, responded by taking four for 12 inside four overs as Ireland slumped to 28 for five after losing the toss in a match that launches the new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

Willey need just four balls to have Ireland dangerman Paul Stirling chipping an in-swinger to the skipper at midwicket. And Ireland was 7 for two when captain Andy Balbirnie was caught behind driving at Willey.

Delany sizzles

Debutant Harry Tector was bowled for a nine-ball duck by Saqib Mahmood before Gareth Delany, who hit five fours in his 22, struck Willey straight to Tom Banton at backward point.

And next ball, the 30-year-old Willey, son of former England batsman and umpire David Willey, had Lorcan Tucker lbw for a duck on review to leave Ireland in dire straits.

As England’s red and white-ball fixtures are overlapping, it is maintaining two separate squads, meaning a clutch of World Cup winners including Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Archer will not feature against Ireland.

But the side on Thursday featured several familiar faces including Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid, as well as skipper Eoin Morgan.

Players from both sides took a knee before play in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.