Ireland in USA | Ireland draws T20 series with USA

Fort Lauderdale

24 December 2021 22:17 IST

Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs off 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 International here on Thursday.

The Twenty20 series was drawn as the US had won the opening match on Wednesday.

Ireland was bowled out for 150 with one ball remaining in the 19th over. In reply, the US could make on 141 for seven in its 20 overs.

Tucker was named Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series. Curtis Campher returned four for 25 to lead the Ireland bowlers.

Saurabh Netravalkar took three for 33 for the US.

The teams begin a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday, also at Ft. Lauderdale. Ireland then travels to Kingston, Jamaica in January for three ODIs and a T20I against the West Indies.

The scores: Ireland 150 in 18.5 overs (Lorcan Tucker 84; Saurabh Netravalkar 3/33) bt USA 141/7 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 26, Sushant Modani 27; Curtis Campher 4/25).

Ireland won by nine runs and drew series 1-1; MoM: Tucker; MoS: Tucker.