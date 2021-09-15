Cricket

Ireland draws ODI series

Ireland secured a 1-1 series draw after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in a rain-disrupted third One-day International in Belfast on Monday.

Electing to field, Ireland bowled out Zimbabwe for 131 in 34 overs, captain Craig Ervine top-scoring with 57. Rain then left Ireland with the task of chasing a revised target of 118 in 32 overs. Ireland eased home with nearly 10 overs to spare with Paul Stirling hitting 43 off 40 balls.

But there was disappointment for Brendan Taylor, playing his 284th and final international match, as he was bowled for just seven.

Ervine paid tribute to Taylor and admitted he will leave a huge void to fill.


