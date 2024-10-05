GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Irani Cup | Mumbai skipper Rahane backs Kotian to play for India soon

After being the Player-of-the-Tournament during Mumbai’s triumphant Ranji campaign, Kotian impresses in the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup

Published - October 05, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Lucknow

Amol Karhadkar
Kotian’s century in the second innings proves crucial in Mumbai winning the Irani Cup after 27 years.

The last time Mumbai won the Irani Cup – on the same day in 1997 – Sairaj Bahutule had played a heroic role in the victory as an allrounder.

Cut to 2024 and Bahutule – as the Rest of India bowling coach – patted Tanush Kotian on the back after the young Mumbai allrounder stamped his authority in both the departments to bring the Cup home.

Having emerged as the Player-of-the-Tournament during Mumbai’s triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign, Kotian also impressed in the Duleep Trophy. He carried on in the same vein in the Irani Cup fixture at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Kotian’s crucial 64 during a first-innings partnership with Sarfaraz Khan put Mumbai in the driver’s seat. Then on the third day, he stuck to the plan and bowled a long spell with Mumbai finding itself one bowler shot. After seeing off a tricky last half hour on the fourth evening, Kotian notched up his second First Class hundred on Saturday to engrave Mumbai’s name on the Irani Cup.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane hoped Kotian would soon wear the India jersey. “Tanush has been amazing for us. He is a special talent and it’s just a matter of time he will be in the reckoning and I hope he plays for India soon,” Rahane said.

“He has the talent. The most important thing is he is a team man. He always thinks about the team. That’s the best quality of Tanush and a hard-working guy. Hopefully, we will see him in the Indian team.”

Kotian, however, has been focusing only on his performance and the side’s cause. “I am only concentrating on bowling according to the plan and the conditions... I am trying to dominate the bowlers with the bat. That’s all I want to keep doing,” he said.

