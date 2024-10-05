Irani Cup: Mumbai triumphs after 27 years

Saransh Jain’s two quick wickets hinted at a very interesting last day’s play. Tanush Kotian, the reliable allrounder, then found Mohit Avasthi for company as the duo’s record partnership ensured Mumbai lay its hands on the Irani Cup after a gap of 27 years.

Kotian and Avasthi added 158 runs for the ninth wicket — the highest ninth-wicket partnership in the Cup’s history — before Mumbai declared the innings immediately after the latter raised his bat for a patient fifty. With early tea possible due to the declaration, the teams shook hands right away at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and Mumbai rejoiced after captain Ajinkya Rahane accepted his second consecutive trophy.

Starting the day with a lead of 274, Mumbai had to bat out as long as possible to kill the game and not leave RoI enough time to go for the chase. But Saransh, the off-spinner, scalped Sarfaraz Khan (missed turn on the backfoot with Saransh bowling around the wicket) and Shardul Thakur (stumped after stepping out too soon) in the first six overs. At 171 for eight, and a lead of 292, besides slowing the game down, Mumbai had to ensure it batted time.

Kotian and Avasthi managed both the tasks with aplomb. From uncalled for injury breaks to unnecessary water breaks to multiple towelling breaks obviously for slowing the game down, the duo batted patiently. Once Kotian had two reprieves soon after crossing his fifty, RoI appeared to have lost interest and waited for the inevitable.

The game trudged along at such a terrible pace that only 38 overs were bowled during the 240 minutes’ play on Day 5. While Avasthi blocked patiently for most of his knock, Kotian stepped out repeatedly and negated any turn and awkward bounce as long as Saransh and Manav Suthar, the two main spinners, were in action.

He opened out once part-timers came in and completed his second First Class hundred soon after lunch, thanks to a quick single after a cut off B. Sai Sudharsan.

Scores: Mumbai: 1st innings: 537.

Rest of India 1st innings: 416.

Mumbai 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw b Saransh 76, Ayush Mhatre st Jurel b Saransh 14, Hardik Tamore c Jurel b Suthar 7, Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Suthar 9, Shreyas Iyer b Saransh 8, Sarfaraz Khan lbw b Saransh 17, Shams Mulani b Saransh 0, Tanush Kotian (not out) 114, Shardul Thakur st Jurel b Saransh 2, Mohit Avasthi (not out) 51; Extras (b-13, lb-5, nb-6, w-7): 31; Total (for eight wkts. decl. in 78 overs): 329.

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-85, 3-106, 4-115, 5-125, 6-125, 7-167, 8-171.

Rest of India bowling: Mukesh 3-0-25-0, Prasidh 5-0-26-0, Jain 28-3-121-6, Suthar 28-1-78-2, Dayal 3-0-10-0, Ishan 1-0-6-0, Sudharsan 6-0-27-0, Padikkal 4-0-18-0.

Result: Match drawn, Mumbai win the Cup on the basis of the first innings lead.

Player of the match: Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai).I

