Irani Cup | Madhya Pradesh on the mat despite Yash Dubey’s fighting century

March 03, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Gwalior

Yash Dubey’s valiant century (109, 258b, 16x4) was not enough to prevent Madhya Pradesh from conceding a huge first-innings lead against Rest of India on day three of the Irani Cup at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium here on Friday.

MP was bowled out for 294, with off-spinner Pulkit Narang taking four wickets to help RoI secure a 190-run lead.

First-innings’ double century maker Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where he left off, racing to an unbeaten half-century (58 batting, 53b, 8x4, 1x6) as RoI finished the day on 85 for 1 in its second innings and with a total lead of 275 runs.

Jaiswal played some delightful shots, hitting Avesh Khan for three consecutive boundaries before lofting Ankit Kushwah for a six and four down the ground.

Earlier, MP resumed the day on 112 for three and was on the back foot immediately when Navdeep Saini breached overnight batter Harsh Gawli’s (54) defence ending his 114-run partnership with Dubey.

From 145 for five, Dubey and Saransh Jain (66) steadied things with a 96-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the home team avoid the follow-on.

Dubey, who started his innings with fluent drives through covers and down the ground on day two, had to play within himself on Friday against some tight bowling.

The 24-year-old was also the beneficiary of some poor catching by RoI fielders as he was dropped twice, first on 84 by the keeper Upendra Yadav off Narang in the last over before lunch.

Crucially, Dubey — who made a match-winning century in the Ranji Trophy final last year — got another reprieve on 99 when Mayank Agarwal dropped him at first slip off Saini, allowing him to complete a brace and get to his landmark.

For RoI, Narang was the best bowler on the day, with the off-spinner showing impeccable control over his length and creating chances.

He eventually bowled Dubey with a classical off-spinner’s delivery that spun in sharply from outside the off-stump before accounting for Jain, who also was dropped off his bowling.

The scores: Rest of India — 1st innings: 484

Madhya Pradesh — 1st innings: Himanshu Mantri c Dhull b Saini 1, Arham Aquil c Upendra b Mukesh 0, Shubham Sharma lbw b Saini 4, Harsh Gwali b Saini 54, Yash Dubey b Narang 109, Aman Solanki c Indrajith b Mukesh 7, Saransh Jain c Saini b Narang 66, Anubhav Agarwal c Upendra b Narang 7, Ankit Kushwah (not out) 22, Kumar Kartikeya b Saurabh 9, Avesh Khan c Jaiswal b Narang 1, Extras (b-7, lb-5, nb-2): 14; Total (in 112.5 overs): 294.

Yash Dubey's fine century guided Madhya Pradesh to 294 in the first innings against Rest of India, who finished Day 3 with a 275-run lead and 9 wickets in hand 👌👌#MPvROI | #IraniCup | @mastercardindia



Take a look at how the action unfolded 📽️https://t.co/HmRin3SQiepic.twitter.com/opiUf4TuCn — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2023

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-15, 4-129, 5-145, 6-241, 7-261, 8-266, 9-291.

Rest of India bowling: Mukesh 23-7-44-2, Saini 20-6-56-3, Sheth 13-2-43-0, Saurabh 31-9-74-1, Narang 25.5-4-65-4.

Rest of India — 2nd innings: Abhimanyu Easwaran (batting) 26, Mayank Agarwal lbw b Kartikeya 0, Yashasvi Jaiswal (batting) 58, Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for one wicket in 18 overs): 85.

Fall of wicket: 1-1.

Madhya Pradesh bowling: Kartikeya 7-1-21-1, Avesh 2-0-16-0, Kushwah 3-0-2-0, Jain 4-0-20-0 , Anubhav 2-0-7-0.