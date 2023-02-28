Irani Cup | Chance to assess players as Madhya Pradesh takes on Rest of India

February 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Gwalior

Even as India and Australia get ready for the third Test on Wednesday, 500km away from the Holkar Stadium in Indore 22 players will take guard in one of the most prestigious competitions in Indian domestic cricket.

Madhya Pradesh, last year’s Ranji Trophy Champions (2021-22), will take on the Rest of India in the 58th Irani Cup tie at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium here.

While India will not play a lot of Tests this year after the current series against Australia, the tie allows selectors to assess players like Rest of India skipper Mayank Agarwal, who topped the run charts with 990 runs.

The Karnataka opener was dropped from the national side last year and has since found form in domestic cricket. A good performance here could bring him back in contention for the World Test Championship final, if India qualifies, and the two Tests in West Indies later in the year.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani has replaced leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who injured his finger during training on Monday.

The contest will be a stern test for Madhya Pradesh, especially with the absence of a few key players like top-order bat Rajat Patidar and pacer Gaurav Yadav. Speaking ahead of the match, MP coach Chandrakant Pandit said, “Though we lost in the semifinals this year, for the players, it is another chance to get a trophy. The Irani Cup doesn’t come often, and the boys realise how big a game this is.”

The prestigious match comes when domestic players are gearing up for the IPL, but Rest India of India coach Shitanshu Kotak feels players are professional enough to give their best.

“They want to do well and know the selectors are watching. They have enough time to prepare for the IPL after this,” said Kotak.

The squads: Madhya Pradesh: Himanshu Mantri (c&wk), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani, Aryan Deshmukh, Arham Aqueel, and Aryan Pandey.

Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shams Mulani, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, and Yash Dhull.