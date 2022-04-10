Gujarat Titans look to keep momentum

On fire: Gujarat Titans has a lot to thank Rahul Tewatia for. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 10, 2022 18:34 IST

Sunrisers on a high after first win

Gujarat Titans couldn’t have asked for a better start to its maiden IPL campaign with three straight wins and will look to continue the momentum when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday.

Titans pulled off a heist in its last match against Punjab Kings when Rahul Tewatia knocked off the required 12 runs with two sixes off the final two balls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gill in fine touch

Opener Shubhman Gill has looked in pristine touch, scoring at a brisk pace without taking too many risks and the team will hope he continues to give solid starts so that the rest of the unit can bat around him.

If fellow opener Matthew Wade can chip in with quick runs, the team’s batting will be even more threatening while reducing the pressure on the likes of captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller.

Sunrisers come into the game after a morale-boosting first win of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings.

After the bowlers restricted CSK to a modest score, openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson laid the foundation for an easy eight-wicket win with an 89-run stand.

Tougher test

Sunrisers though will face a much bigger test against the strong Titans bowling attack led by Mohammed Shammi, Lockie Ferguson and its former player Rashid Khan, all of whom are in good wicket-taking form.

How the Sunrisers top-order faces up to the Titans bowlers could well determine which way the match goes.