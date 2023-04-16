CSK-SRH match ticket sales from April 18

April 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Cricket Limited in a press release on Sunday announced that the ticket sales for the CSK home match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 21 will begin from 9.30 a.m. on April 18 on Paytm, www.insider.in, and at two counters at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Sale details (read as stands, rate, mode of sale, sale date): C/D/E lower, 1500, counter, Apr. 18; C/D/E upper, 3000, online, Apr. 18; I/J/K lower, 2500, online and counter, Apr. 18; I/J/K upper, 2000, online and counter, Apr. 18; KMK Terrace, 5000, online, Apr. 18.

Only two tickets will be issued per person (both online and at counter).

The TNCA has also identified seats in the ‘I’ lower stand for physically-challenged patrons requiring a wheelchair to access the stadium. These seats will only be reserved for physically-challenged patrons.

Public car park and two-wheeler parking are available for ticket-holders on a first-come-first-serve basis at the following places: Kalaivanar Arangam Parking Area, PWD Parking Area opposite V. Pattabiraman Gate on Wallajah road, Madras University campus, Omundurar Medical College campus.